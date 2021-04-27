Wilburn R. Ball

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 13, 1935

Died: April 25, 2021

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Angela Crowson

Bolivar

Born: March 28, 1960

Died: April 22, 2021

Services: Monday, April 26, at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery

Arranged by Robinson Funeral Home

 

Edgar “Ed” B. Harris

Collins

Born: Oct. 13, 1941

Died: April 23, 2021

Services: at a later date

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Corey D. Laird

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 25, 1992

Died: April 24, 2021

Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Pitts Chapel

Services: none planned at this time

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Joe F. Leith

Eudora

Born: Oct. 4, 1928

Died: April 25, 2021

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Eudora Baptist Church

Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home

 

Eddie Sprague Sr.

Born: Feb. 6, 1956

Died: April 23, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Cecil D. Wallen

Fair Play

Born: June 27, 1931

Died: April 23, 2021

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Harvest Assembly of God Church

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

