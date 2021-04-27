Wilburn R. Ball
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 13, 1935
Died: April 25, 2021
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Angela Crowson
Bolivar
Born: March 28, 1960
Died: April 22, 2021
Services: Monday, April 26, at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery
Arranged by Robinson Funeral Home
Edgar “Ed” B. Harris
Collins
Born: Oct. 13, 1941
Died: April 23, 2021
Services: at a later date
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Corey D. Laird
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 25, 1992
Died: April 24, 2021
Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Pitts Chapel
Services: none planned at this time
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Joe F. Leith
Eudora
Born: Oct. 4, 1928
Died: April 25, 2021
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Eudora Baptist Church
Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home
Eddie Sprague Sr.
Born: Feb. 6, 1956
Died: April 23, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Cecil D. Wallen
Fair Play
Born: June 27, 1931
Died: April 23, 2021
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Harvest Assembly of God Church
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
