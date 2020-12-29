Donna Brooks

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 30, 1930 

Died: Dec. 27, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Julie Foust

Born: July 1, 1974

Died: Dec. 23, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Alan D. Gray

Bolivar

Born: July 30, 1979

Died: Dec. 24, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home

 

Juanita G. Leith

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 1, 1930

Died: Dec. 18, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Lonnie “Wayne” Long

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 30, 1948

Died: Dec. 22, 2020

Services: Monday, Dec. 28, at First Christian Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Dennis F. Reed

Urbana

Born: July 15, 1941

Died: Dec. 25, 2020 

Services: none

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Curtis D. Robbins

Flemington

Born: Dec. 30, 1960

Died: Dec. 28, 2020

Services: none

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Jack R. Truelove

Hermitage

Born: July 25, 1947

Died: Dec. 27, 2020

Services: none

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.