Donna Brooks
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 30, 1930
Died: Dec. 27, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Julie Foust
Born: July 1, 1974
Died: Dec. 23, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Alan D. Gray
Bolivar
Born: July 30, 1979
Died: Dec. 24, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home
Juanita G. Leith
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 1, 1930
Died: Dec. 18, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Lonnie “Wayne” Long
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 30, 1948
Died: Dec. 22, 2020
Services: Monday, Dec. 28, at First Christian Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Dennis F. Reed
Urbana
Born: July 15, 1941
Died: Dec. 25, 2020
Services: none
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Curtis D. Robbins
Flemington
Born: Dec. 30, 1960
Died: Dec. 28, 2020
Services: none
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Jack R. Truelove
Hermitage
Born: July 25, 1947
Died: Dec. 27, 2020
Services: none
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.