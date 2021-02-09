Carolyn “Sue” Breshears
Wheatland
Born: March 8, 1945
Died: Feb. 4, 2021
Services: Monday, Feb. 8, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Kenneth Cansler
Born: Oct. 12, 1924
Died: Feb. 6, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Sue Cansler
Marshfield
Born: Aug. 4, 1941
Died: Feb. 6, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Sherry A. Hagerman
Bolivar
Born: April 1, 1947
Died: Feb. 5, 2021
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Orienne O. Koll
Bolivar
Born: April 20, 1915
Died: Feb. 8, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Dickey Funeral Home, Harrisonville
Howard C. Rowan Jr.
Aldrich
Born: April 21, 1933
Died: Feb. 5, 2021
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery
Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.