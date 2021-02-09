Carolyn “Sue” Breshears

Wheatland

Born: March 8, 1945

Died: Feb. 4, 2021

Services: Monday, Feb. 8, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Kenneth Cansler

Born: Oct. 12, 1924

Died: Feb. 6, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Sue Cansler

Marshfield

Born: Aug. 4, 1941

Died: Feb. 6, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.

 

Sherry A. Hagerman

Bolivar

Born: April 1, 1947

Died: Feb. 5, 2021

Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Orienne O. Koll 

Bolivar

Born: April 20, 1915

Died: Feb. 8, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Dickey Funeral Home, Harrisonville

 

Howard C. Rowan Jr.

Aldrich

Born: April 21, 1933

Died: Feb. 5, 2021

Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery

Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home

