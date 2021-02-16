Wayne A. Bridges
Nixa
Born: April 21, 1943
Died: Feb. 15, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Theresa K. Crowe Dill
Born: March 11, 1959
Died: Feb. 10, 2021
Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Cantlon-Otterness and Viets Funeral Home
Arranged by Cantlon-Otterness and Viets Funeral Home
George R. Dillow
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 1, 1931
Died: Feb. 11, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Doris L. Haguewood
Born: Feb. 11, 1946
Died: Feb. 11, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Sean P. Keithley
Born: May 27, 1989
Died: Jan. 29, 2021
Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Orienne O. Koll
Bolivar
Born: April 20, 1915
Died: Feb. 8, 2021
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Dickey Funeral Home, Harrisonville
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home
Arranged by Dickey Funeral Home
Jamie J. Kozlowski
Bolivar
Born: April 2, 1980
Died: Feb. 9, 2021
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Pitts Chapel
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Everett J. “Jim” Lynch
Galmey
Born: May 17, 1937
Died: Feb. 11, 2021
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Antioch Christian Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Dennis L. McIntire
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 20, 1978
Died: Feb. 11, 2021
Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Pitts Chapel
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Justyn Womack
Born: May 17, 1989
Died: Feb. 11, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
