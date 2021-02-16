Wayne A. Bridges

Nixa

Born: April 21, 1943

Died: Feb. 15, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Theresa K. Crowe Dill 

Born: March 11, 1959

Died: Feb. 10, 2021

Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Cantlon-Otterness and Viets Funeral Home

Arranged by Cantlon-Otterness and Viets Funeral Home

 

George R. Dillow

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 1, 1931

Died: Feb. 11, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Doris L. Haguewood

Born: Feb. 11, 1946

Died: Feb. 11, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Sean P. Keithley

Born: May 27, 1989

Died: Jan. 29, 2021

Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Orienne O. Koll

Bolivar

Born: April 20, 1915

Died: Feb. 8, 2021

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Dickey Funeral Home, Harrisonville

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home

Arranged by Dickey Funeral Home

 

Jamie J. Kozlowski

Bolivar

Born: April 2, 1980

Died: Feb. 9, 2021

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Pitts Chapel

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Everett J. “Jim” Lynch

Galmey

Born: May 17, 1937

Died: Feb. 11, 2021

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Antioch Christian Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Dennis L. McIntire

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 20, 1978

Died: Feb. 11, 2021

Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Pitts Chapel

Services:  1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Justyn Womack

Born: May 17, 1989

Died: Feb. 11, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

