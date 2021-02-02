Beverly Crouch 

Born: Oct. 10, 1951

Died: Jan. 31, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Sharon M. “Marcie” Hill

Barnett

Died: Jan. 31, 2021

Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Schofield Cemetery, Halfway

Arranged by Phillips Funeral Home

 

Barbara A. Braithwait Russell Reed

Springfield

Born: Aug. 14, 1928

Died: Jan. 28, 2021

Services: private

Arranged by Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home

 

Shirley E. Stewart

Bolivar

July 10, 1926

Jan. 28, 2021

Services: Sunday, Jan. 31, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

