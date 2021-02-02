Beverly Crouch
Born: Oct. 10, 1951
Died: Jan. 31, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Sharon M. “Marcie” Hill
Barnett
Died: Jan. 31, 2021
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Schofield Cemetery, Halfway
Arranged by Phillips Funeral Home
Barbara A. Braithwait Russell Reed
Springfield
Born: Aug. 14, 1928
Died: Jan. 28, 2021
Services: private
Arranged by Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
Shirley E. Stewart
Bolivar
July 10, 1926
Jan. 28, 2021
Services: Sunday, Jan. 31, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
