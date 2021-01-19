Roger Behrens
Bolivar
Born: March 28, 1923
Died: Jan. 16, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Brumback Funeral Home
Danny R. Benedict
Hermitage
Born: July 25, 1961
Died: Jan. 15, 2021
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Nemo Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
John Bradley
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 7, 1946
Died: Jan. 15, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Mildred M. Ankrom Bybee
Bolivar
Born: April 8, 1930
Died: Jan. 13, 2021
Services; Monday, Jan. 18, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Linda M. Harman
Pittsburg
Born: March 27, 1945
Died: Jan. 11, 2021
Services: Friday, April 16, at National Veterans Cemetery, Springfield
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Dustin W. Henry
Pittsburg
Born: July 6, 1987
Died: Jan. 15, 2021
Services: Monday, Jan. 18, at Dooly Bend Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Norman L. Lay
Wheatland
Born: March 30, 194
Died: Jan. 11, 2021
Services: Saturday, Jan. 16, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Wendell E. LeJeune
Born: March 28, 1938
Died: Jan. 16, 2021
Visitation: 11 a.m-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Pitts Chapel
Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at the chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Jeff William Owens
Born: June 10, 1960
Died: Jan. 17, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Harrell J. Sherman
Wheatland
Born: April 29, 1929
Died: Jan. 13, 2021
Services: Thursday, Jan. 14, at Mt. Zion Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
