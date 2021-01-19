Roger Behrens

Bolivar

Born: March 28, 1923

Died: Jan. 16, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Brumback Funeral Home

 

Danny R. Benedict

Hermitage

Born: July 25, 1961

Died: Jan. 15, 2021

Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Nemo Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

John Bradley

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 7, 1946

Died: Jan. 15, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Mildred M. Ankrom Bybee

Bolivar

Born: April 8, 1930

Died: Jan. 13, 2021

Services; Monday, Jan. 18, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Linda M. Harman

Pittsburg

Born: March 27, 1945

Died: Jan. 11, 2021

Services: Friday, April 16, at National Veterans Cemetery, Springfield

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Dustin W. Henry

Pittsburg

Born: July 6, 1987

Died: Jan. 15, 2021 

Services: Monday, Jan. 18, at Dooly Bend Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Norman L. Lay

Wheatland

Born: March 30, 194

Died: Jan. 11, 2021

Services: Saturday, Jan. 16, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Wendell E. LeJeune

Born: March 28, 1938

Died: Jan. 16, 2021

Visitation: 11 a.m-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Pitts Chapel

Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at the chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Jeff William Owens

Born: June 10, 1960

Died: Jan. 17, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Harrell J. Sherman

Wheatland

Born: April 29, 1929 

Died: Jan. 13, 2021

Services: Thursday, Jan. 14, at Mt. Zion Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

