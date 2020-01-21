Sidney W. Bennett

Cross Timbers

Born: March 23, 1943

Died: Jan. 18, 2020

Service: at a later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Jamie F. Erven

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 23, 1943

Died: Jan. 17, 2020

Service: Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Marvin D. Mast

Dunnegan

Born: July 6, 1986

Died: Jan. 19, 2020

Service: private family services

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Timothy Payne

Humansville

Born: Nov. 20, 1957

Died: Jan. 20, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

