Sidney W. Bennett
Cross Timbers
Born: March 23, 1943
Died: Jan. 18, 2020
Service: at a later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Jamie F. Erven
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 23, 1943
Died: Jan. 17, 2020
Service: Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Marvin D. Mast
Dunnegan
Born: July 6, 1986
Died: Jan. 19, 2020
Service: private family services
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Timothy Payne
Humansville
Born: Nov. 20, 1957
Died: Jan. 20, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
