Dennis W. Mewborne
Springfield
Born: Oct. 27, 1939
Died: July 6, 2020
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Arranged by Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Terry Routh
Humansville
Born: Nov. 5, 1957
Died: July 11, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Wayne Tegtmeier
Humansville
Born: Aug. 10, 1945
Died: July 10, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
