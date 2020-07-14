Dennis W. Mewborne

Springfield

Born: Oct. 27, 1939

Died: July 6, 2020

Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home 

Arranged by Walnut Lawn Funeral Home

 

Terry Routh

Humansville

Born: Nov. 5, 1957

Died: July 11, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Wayne Tegtmeier 

Humansville

Born: Aug. 10, 1945

Died: July 10, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.