Billy W. Baldwin Sr.
Arcola
Born: April 21, 1949
Died: May 1, 2021
Visitation: 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Herbert D. Boyle
Wheatland
Born: April 28, 1936
Died: May 2, 2021
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at the chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Bennie “Ben” E. Crain
Pennsylvania
Born: Sept. 18, 1945
Died: July 27, 2020
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Jeremy R. Crain
Sedalia
Born: Sept. 28, 1971
Died: August 7, 2020
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Kathleen Crain
California
Born: Feb. 27, 1923
Died: April 28, 2021
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, at Coastline Bible Church, California
Arranged by Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Robert S. Gillispie
Born: Feb. 24, 1941
Died: May 1, 2021
Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
James R. Kirby
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 10, 1940
Died: May 1, 2021
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
David W. Peniston
Wheatland
Born: Feb. 5, 1957
Died: May 3, 2021
Services: private
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Lonnie E. Quick
Born: May 22, 1940
Died: April 19, 2021
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, at Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Willard
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Douglas A. “Doug” Wooderson
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 27, 1959
Died: April 30, 2021
Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
