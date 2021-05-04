Billy W. Baldwin Sr. 

Arcola

Born: April 21, 1949 

Died: May 1, 2021

Visitation: 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Herbert D. Boyle

Wheatland

Born: April 28, 1936

Died: May 2, 2021

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at the chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Bennie “Ben” E. Crain

Pennsylvania

Born: Sept. 18, 1945

Died: July 27, 2020

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Jeremy R. Crain

Sedalia

Born: Sept. 28, 1971

Died: August 7, 2020

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Kathleen Crain

California

Born: Feb. 27, 1923

Died: April 28, 2021

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, at Coastline Bible Church, California

Arranged by Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home and Cremation Service

 

Robert S. Gillispie

Born: Feb. 24, 1941

Died: May 1, 2021

Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

James R. Kirby

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 10, 1940

Died: May 1, 2021

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

David W. Peniston

Wheatland

Born: Feb. 5, 1957

Died: May 3, 2021

Services: private

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Lonnie E. Quick

Born: May 22, 1940

Died: April 19, 2021

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, at Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Willard

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Douglas A. “Doug” Wooderson

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 27, 1959

Died: April 30, 2021

Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

