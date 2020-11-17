Kenneth M. Cherry
Hermitage
Born: Jan. 22, 1935
Died: Nov. 15, 2020
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Hermitage Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Phanon K. Duggar
Climax Springs
Born: Nov. 20, 1945
Died: Nov. 8, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services
Jason T. Fairbanks
Fair Play
Born: July 12, 1972
Died: Nov. 10, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services
Terry M. Griffin
Fair Play
Born: Nov. 29, 1950
Died: Nov. 16, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Patricia G. Grosen
Pittsburg
Born: Jan. 15, 1957
Died: Nov. 11, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Kenneth W. Mullings
Brighton
Born: Nov. 29, 1925
Died: Nov. 15, 2020
Visitation: 1-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Butler House
Services: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Butler House
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Jerry D. Stewart
Born: June 1, 1963
Died: Nov. 12, 2020
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Mt. Gilead Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Maxine E. Young
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 11, 1925
Died: Nov. 12, 2020
Services: Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Humansville Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
