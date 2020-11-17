Kenneth M. Cherry

Hermitage

Born: Jan. 22, 1935

Died: Nov. 15, 2020

Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Hermitage Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Phanon K. Duggar

Climax Springs

Born: Nov. 20, 1945

Died: Nov. 8, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services

 

Jason T. Fairbanks

Fair Play

Born: July 12, 1972

Died: Nov. 10, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services

 

Terry M. Griffin

Fair Play

Born: Nov. 29, 1950

Died: Nov. 16, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Patricia G. Grosen

Pittsburg

Born: Jan. 15, 1957

Died: Nov. 11, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Kenneth W. Mullings

Brighton

Born: Nov. 29, 1925

Died: Nov. 15, 2020

Visitation: 1-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Butler House

Services: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Butler House

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Jerry D. Stewart

Born: June 1, 1963

Died: Nov. 12, 2020

Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Mt. Gilead Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Maxine E. Young

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 11, 1925

Died: Nov. 12, 2020

Services: Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Humansville Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

