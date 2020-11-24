June F. Brake

Fair Play

Born: Sept. 8, 1945

Died: Nov. 22, 2020

Services: none

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Eric Jerome Cole Sr.

Bolivar 

Born: June 5, 1949

Died: Nov. 21, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Carol A. McKinney Edmundson

Born: Feb. 14, 1944

Died: Nov. 18, 2020

Services: Saturday, Nov. 21, at Breshears Memorial Chapel, Brunswick

Arranged by Breshears Memorial Chapel

 

Alice P. Case Gunter

Urbana

Born: Sept. 27, 1949

Died. Nov. 18, 2020

Services: pending

 

Milton D. Headings

Born: March 22, 1963

Died: Nov. 16, 2020

 

Mary J. Hughes

Humansville

Born: Dec. 16, 1932

Died: Nov. 20, 2020

Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Brush Creek Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Irvin L. Priest

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 1, 1947

Died: Nov. 21, 2020

Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home

 

