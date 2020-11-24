June F. Brake
Fair Play
Born: Sept. 8, 1945
Died: Nov. 22, 2020
Services: none
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Eric Jerome Cole Sr.
Bolivar
Born: June 5, 1949
Died: Nov. 21, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Carol A. McKinney Edmundson
Born: Feb. 14, 1944
Died: Nov. 18, 2020
Services: Saturday, Nov. 21, at Breshears Memorial Chapel, Brunswick
Arranged by Breshears Memorial Chapel
Alice P. Case Gunter
Urbana
Born: Sept. 27, 1949
Died. Nov. 18, 2020
Services: pending
Milton D. Headings
Born: March 22, 1963
Died: Nov. 16, 2020
Mary J. Hughes
Humansville
Born: Dec. 16, 1932
Died: Nov. 20, 2020
Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Brush Creek Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Irvin L. Priest
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 1, 1947
Died: Nov. 21, 2020
Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home
