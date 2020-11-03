Jean M. Gow
Bolivar
Born: May 6, 1922
Died: Nov. 1, 2020
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Crestview Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Patricia L. Harris
Arkansas
Born: April 8, 1949
Died: Oct. 31, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Shaffer Funeral Home, Ozark
Susan L. McCauley
Pittsburg
Born: Sept. 15, 1959
Died: Oct. 29, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman
Joe R. Neill
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 10, 1943
Died: Aug. 20, 2020
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Family Church of the Nazarene
Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home
Jerry E. Shadwick
Born: Aug. 11, 1945
Died: Oct. 30, 2020
Services: Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Reed Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Brent J. Skidmore
Halfway
Born: Feb. 2, 1959
Died: Nov. 1, 2020
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
John C. White
Niangua
Born: Dec. 8, 1943
Died: Oct. 20, 2020
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield
1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Marshfield
Arranged by Day Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.