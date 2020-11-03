Jean M. Gow

Bolivar

Born: May 6, 1922

Died: Nov. 1, 2020

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Crestview Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Patricia L. Harris

Arkansas

Born: April 8, 1949

Died: Oct. 31, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Shaffer Funeral Home, Ozark

 

Susan L. McCauley

Pittsburg

Born: Sept. 15, 1959

Died: Oct. 29, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman

 

Joe R. Neill

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 10, 1943

Died: Aug. 20, 2020

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Family Church of the Nazarene

Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home

 

Jerry E. Shadwick

Born: Aug. 11, 1945

Died: Oct. 30, 2020

Services: Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Reed Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Brent J. Skidmore

Halfway

Born: Feb. 2, 1959

Died: Nov. 1, 2020

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

John C. White

Niangua

Born: Dec. 8, 1943

Died: Oct. 20, 2020

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield

    1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Marshfield

Arranged by Day Funeral Home

