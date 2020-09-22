Mary “Evelyn” Cossins

Bolivar

Born: May 28, 1942

Died: Sept. 19, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Donald G. Deffenbaugh

Hermitage 

Born: June 4, 1938

Died: Sept. 14, 2020

Services: Monday, Sept. 21, at Hermitage First Baptist Church

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

John D. Derossett 

Arkansas

Born: Sept. 22, 1936

Died: Sept. 7, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by A Natural State Funeral Service

 

Helen J. Herbert Gillham

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 17, 1934

Died: Sept. 17, 2020

Services: Monday, Sept. 21, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Joyce Johnson

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 12, 1932

Died: Sept. 16, 2020

Services: pending

Directed by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Vicki J. Smith 

Buffalo

Born: Feb. 16, 1953

Died: Sept. 18, 2020

Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Pitts Chapel

Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Juanita M. Wallen

Fair Play

Born: July 24, 1933

Died: Sept. 19, 2020

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Pitts Chapel

Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Pape Christian Church

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.