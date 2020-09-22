Mary “Evelyn” Cossins
Bolivar
Born: May 28, 1942
Died: Sept. 19, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Donald G. Deffenbaugh
Hermitage
Born: June 4, 1938
Died: Sept. 14, 2020
Services: Monday, Sept. 21, at Hermitage First Baptist Church
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
John D. Derossett
Arkansas
Born: Sept. 22, 1936
Died: Sept. 7, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by A Natural State Funeral Service
Helen J. Herbert Gillham
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 17, 1934
Died: Sept. 17, 2020
Services: Monday, Sept. 21, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Joyce Johnson
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 12, 1932
Died: Sept. 16, 2020
Services: pending
Directed by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Vicki J. Smith
Buffalo
Born: Feb. 16, 1953
Died: Sept. 18, 2020
Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Pitts Chapel
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Juanita M. Wallen
Fair Play
Born: July 24, 1933
Died: Sept. 19, 2020
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Pitts Chapel
Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Pape Christian Church
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
