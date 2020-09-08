Barbara A. Brunk

Bolivar

Born: April 10, 1940

Died: Sept. 7, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Dudley H. Campbell

Goodson

Born: Sept. 10, 1941

Died: Sept. 4, 2020

Visitation: noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Pitts Chapel

Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Tanya L. Cannon

Preston

Born: Feb. 12, 1962

Died: Sept. 3, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

James M. Gardner

Humansville

Born: Sept. 3, 1945

Died: Sept. 6, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

