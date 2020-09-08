Barbara A. Brunk
Bolivar
Born: April 10, 1940
Died: Sept. 7, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Dudley H. Campbell
Goodson
Born: Sept. 10, 1941
Died: Sept. 4, 2020
Visitation: noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Pitts Chapel
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Tanya L. Cannon
Preston
Born: Feb. 12, 1962
Died: Sept. 3, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
James M. Gardner
Humansville
Born: Sept. 3, 1945
Died: Sept. 6, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.