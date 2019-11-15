Deborah Sue Smith, 64, of Bolivar passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
She was born Nov. 24, 1953, in Springfield to Otis Smith and Virginia Ruth Wheeler Smith.
Deborah loved to read and birdwatch with her mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Thomas Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Ann Smith of Bolivar; two sisters, Ramona Stutzman of Dunnegan and Martha Reinke of Ozark; one brother, Farrell Allen Smith of Brighton; one granddaughter, McKinzie Culp; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
According to her wishes, her body will be cremated. Inurnment will take place at noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at Pleasant View Cemetery, Elkland.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Pleasant View Cemetery, Elkland.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.