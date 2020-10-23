Dennis F. Mather, age 70, of Pittsburg passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, Bolivar.
He was born April 19, 1950, in Columbus, Wisconsin, the son of Myron and Elleen Keip Mather.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1974 and achieved the rank of staff sergeant.
He owned and operated a flea market for several years.
He lived in Springfield, Illinois, then moved to Camdenton for a while. Then, about 25 years ago, he moved to Pittsburg.
Memorial graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Pomme de Terre Baptist Cemetery, Pittsburg, with Bro. Don Bybee officiating under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
