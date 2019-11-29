Denny Lee Wooten, 65, of Halfway passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer and chronic kidney disease.
Denny is survived by his wife, Janice (Lindsey), of the home; his daughter, Jana Locke and her husband Ben; two grandchildren, Mahala Meyer and Gavin Locke; mother, Betty Wooten; brother, Terry Wooten and wife Linda; brother, Shawn Brakebill; sister-in-law, June Morton and husband Jimmie; sister-in-law, Judy Barnard; brother-in-law, Jr Lindsey and wife Connie; brother-in-law, Jackie Lindsey and wife Denise; brother-in-law, Joey Lindsey; sister-in-law, Nita Kendrick and husband Billy; and a host of extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by a son, Dennis Wooten; father, Burley Wooten; father-in-law, Zelma Lindsey; mother-in-law, Wanda Lindsey; and brother-in-law, Jadie Barnard.
Denny was born on Oct. 13, 1954, in Springfield to Burley and Betty (Lee) Wooten. He graduated from Pleasant Hope High School in 1972. He served in the United States Air Force from 1972 to 1976. He was stationed in Guam during the Vietnam War as a jet engine mechanic. He was stationed stateside in Blytheville, Arkansas, where he met his wife, Janice.
He worked as a welder and steel fabricator up until illness overtook him in February 2019. He was the proud owner of The Red Door Diner in Pleasant Hope. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, spending time outdoors with family, and was always happy to find a four-leaf clover. His family celebrated his 65th birthday target practicing and with a trip to one of his favorite places, Ha Ha Tonka State Park.
A funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Pitts Chapel, Bolivar. Visitation was Friday, Nov. 29. Interment will be at the Pleasant Hope Cemetery, Pleasant Hope. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Bolivar.
