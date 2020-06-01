Denny Truman Ballard, 73, of Bolivar, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home in Bolivar.
Denny was born on Jan. 1, 1947, in Pittsburg, Kansas, to Truman and Sally Mae Ballard.
A lifelong animal lover, Denny loved watching all sorts of birds, especially hummingbirds. He was so pleased that summer was coming, and the orioles were arriving. He also loved his Great Dane and his French bulldog.
Denny cherished his family, and considered many who weren’t directly related to him as his family. First among those were the school kids he drove on his bus over a 12-year career in Bolivar.
He also considered all of his brothers at the Masonic Lodge as family.
Denny held a special place in his heart for firefighters, and was honored to serve alongside the Willard Fire Department, Walnut Grove Fire Department, and gave his time on the board of the Morrisville Fire Department.
Denny loved many people, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Denny is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Judy Ballard, as well as his sons, Kirk Ballard and family, and Ken Ballard and family, as well as his four-legged family members, Baron Napoleon and Pierre.
A service for Denny will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Heritage Baptist Church in Bolivar. Burial will take place at the Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Denny’s honor to the Morrisville Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.