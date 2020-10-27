Denyse Marie Vogel of Buffalo, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Parkview Healthcare Facility in Bolivar at the age of 94 years.
Denyse was born July 26, 1926, in Dison, Belgium, the daughter of Emile Martin Nicolas Lejeune and Helene Cecile Marie Delforge Lejeune.
On June 2, 1946, in Dison, Belgium, Denyse Lejeune was united in marriage to George Howard Vogel, who was stationed in Europe serving in WWII. Denyse and George were married for 64 years until his passing in 2011. They lived in Eldon, where George was manager of Kraft Foods Plant. From Eldon, they moved to Versailles and lived until 1968 when George was once again transferred by Kraft to Buffalo.
In December 1964, while living in Versailles, Denyse started selling Avon Products. She continued to sell Avon for 50 years, earning the “Lifetime Achievement President’s Club Award” for her outstanding 50 years of service to Avon customers. Denyse took great pride in selling Avon and enjoyed visiting with her customers and making new friends. Denyse always carried an Avon sales catalog in her purse and was ever ready to take a new order. She enjoyed visiting with her customers and making new friends. Denyse loved it when she was complimented for smelling so good!
Along with selling Avon, Denyse loved to cook and share her baked goods with others. Her favorite thing to do was to take a fresh baked batch of cookies to Gene’s restaurant, across the street from the Buffalo Motel, drink coffee and sit and visit with the staff.
In 1970, George and Denyse purchased the Buffalo Motel. Denyse managed the motel, and after retiring from Kraft Foods, George continued to care for his cattle and horses on their farm in Morgan County. Denyse managed the motel until 2012. After a fall in 2015, Denyse was sent to Parkview Health Care Facility, Bolivar, for physical rehabilitation. Denyse remained there until her passing.
Denyse is survived by her son, Gary Vogel and wife Karen of Centertown; her daughter, Helen Dillard and husband John of Carthage; two grandchildren, Dennis Vogel and wife Lisa of Santa Rosa, California, and Christopher Dillard and wife Stephanie of Lenexa, Kansas; cousins in Belgium and many nieces and nephews; and also, her close friend Barbara Robinette, who seldom missed a weekly visit to Parkview to spend time with Denyse.
Denyse was preceded in death by her husband, George, her parents and brother John Lejeune and his wife, Millie.
The family would like to express their appreciation to all of the Parkview Health Care staff for the wonderful love and care they gave Denyse and to Hospice for helping in difficult times. Denyse always loved to tell family and visitors what a beautiful and clean place (Parkview) she was staying at and the wonderful food and care she received. Daily, the staff went above and beyond to meet her needs and wants. To the staff, Denyse was part of their family. Denyse enjoyed watching the numerous peacocks that freely roamed the grounds at Parkview.
Thanks also to the volunteers and friends that brought dogs to visit her and the residents. Denyse never wore a bigger smile than when she was loving on a visiting dog. How she loved her fur babies!
A huge thank you, too, to St. William’s Catholic Church in Buffalo, Denyse’s home church, and to Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Bolivar, for their years of prayers and weekly visits from the Eucharistic Ministers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Denyse’s memory to St. Jude’s Hospital, Green Grove Cemetery, or to a local humane society.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held.
