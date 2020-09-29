Doris Smitherman, 94, of Halfway, went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, Sept. 27, 2020. She passed away at the Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility in Bolivar.
Doris was born April 25, 1926, in Willow Springs to Elizabeth Jane and Fidella Gardner.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law; husbands, Olavi Herbert Niemi, Walter V. Phillips and Hallie E. Smitherman; her oldest son Kenneth E. Niemi; five sisters, three step-sisters, three brothers, one step-brother, two brothers-in-law and one step-son.
She is survived by her son Les E. Niemi and wife Yoko, Doris’ daughter-in-law whom she treated like a daughter and referred to her as “My Girl;” step-son Larry Henderson, step-daughters, Bettie Hatcher, Willa Phillips, Twila Powers, Deloris Clark and husband Jim; brother Hugh Jim Gardner and wife Matilda; eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, a special niece and nurse, Stephany, who helped her and treated her like a mother, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Doris loved God and she loved her family. She was a Christian and a charter member of the Crossroads (now Legacy) Baptist Church in Buffalo. She was known to many as the “Flower Lady” and later, as the “Card Lady.”
She loved growing flowers and plants and giving starts of them away to family and friends. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, woodworking, making crafts, fishing, singing, playing the organ, playing cards and completing word find puzzles, among many other interests. Her passion in later years, and something that she excelled in, was making inspirational picture cards using Bible verses and photos she had taken on her travels. She made around 200 cards each month, as well as the envelopes. Each one was hand-addressed to relatives and friends across the nation. She took great pride in making, personalizing and mailing out her original cards and envelopes each month. It was only one of her many unique ways she reached out to touch and brighten the lives of hundreds of people to let them know that they had someone who cared.
Her caring nature and desire to help others was also reflected in her profession as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She retired as an LPN from Mercy Villa Nursing Home in Springfield in 1981. She had lived in Springfield for many years, prior to moving to Halfway.
Doris was a wonderful, loving, caring mother, teacher, mentor, wife, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, neighbor and last but certainly not least, friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, in the Legacy Baptist Church.
