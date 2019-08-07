A downed power line near the Mo. 13 and Rt. U intersection in Bolivar caused Bolivar Police Department and Bolivar City Fire Department to halt both sides of traffic while repairs were underway on Friday, Aug. 2.
Southwest Electric Cooperative repaired the downed line.
“This was a single-phase line that went down late Friday afternoon,” said Nick Seiner, SEC’s communications coordinator. “This served an individual service.”
Seiner said although they couldn't determine the exact cause of why the line came down, their crews estimate it may have been weather related from a previous storm that weakened the wire and caused it to fail later.
“This can be somewhat rare, but tends to happen after storms that have lightning associated with them,” Seiner said.
“The service was without power for approximately one hour until crews made repairs and restored service,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.