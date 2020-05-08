Dreaming of the fair

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Garrett Samek holds his rooster, careful to keep one hand on the bird’s feet while another strokes its back.
The rooster is brilliantly red, with a rose-colored comb — the striking facial crest that runs from the beak to the back of a rooster’s head.
“I just like his color, and I like his comb,” he says, carefully tending the bird he’s fed, cleaned and worked with for months in anticipation of showing it and other animals and entries at numerous youth fairs this summer.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though, a number of the events Samek and his sister, Ellie, would have shown animals in, have now been canceled or postponed.
Last month, the Polk County Fair Association voted at a virtual meeting to cancel the Polk County Fair, which had been scheduled June 11 to 13.
According to a news release from the Polk County University of Missouri Extension office, organizers are considering alternative dates for the fair, including later in the year.
If the fair were canceled, it would be the first time in its more than 70-year history the annual event hasn’t taken place, former fair board member Morris Westfall told the BH-FP.
Current fair board member Curtis Dahlberg said the decision was an incredibly difficult one.
When the board met, he says, the fair was the only item they discussed, and it ended up taking much longer than any member thought.
“Nobody wants to ever cancel an event, especially something that is designed for the youth,” he says. “But, we are making this decision for everybody’s families.”
Dahlberg says the potential impact holding a large, public event like the fair could have on the community was too risky.
“We took that big picture,” he says. “Being part of the fair for as many years as I have been, I know there are a lot of elderly members of the community that show up. Or, if they’re not there, people go home and visit with them maybe not knowing they could be carrying the virus. I would rather have 100 people really mad at me or upset than have one come down with this virus after being at the fair.”
The grind doesn’t stop
For Garrett and Ellie Samek, and other Missourians who show animals, the cancellation or postponement of the Polk County Fair and many other youth fairs, doesn’t mean they stop caring.
“What do people expect? We still have to take care of our animals and feed our animals,” Ellie Samek says.
If anything, their mother, Sheila Samek says, the sibling duo has been even more involved in the family’s agriculture operations, helping out with the work in addition to caring for the animals they would have shown this year.
With school also canceled due to the virus, she says they feed baby calves between video calls with their teachers.
“They’ve had a lot more responsibilities,” she says.
And, while the Samek siblings continue caring for their show animals, those animals have also continued growing, Sheila says.
Showing categories limit the age and weights of animals, meaning that some showers whose animals would have qualified if the fair were held in June, wouldn’t if it were held in August or September.
That’s something Dahlberg says the board is taking into account.
“For example, a calf takes a long time to develop,” he says. “So we’re considering, if we have to, we can alter the classes to where they can still exhibit their animals. We may be able to allow them in the same group of animals or in a new class for this year, just allow the kids to exhibit their animals they have worked so hard with.”
Missing out
For Josie Toombs, who says she's been showing bottle calves and herefords since she was 8 years old, attending and competing at the fair has been a big part of her life.
“I’ve been going to the Polk County Fair ever since I was little,” she says. “Not only do I show cattle at the fair, but I also am a part of crocheting and foods with 4-H, so I exhibited projects each year, as well as working in the concession stands during the week of the fair.”
Toombs says she also values representing Polk County.
“The fair is important to me because I exhibit at lots of shows and fairs throughout the summer, but this one is in my hometown, and I know everyone there so it’s pretty special,” she says.
Sheila Samek says she knows the potential loss of a season of shows hurts for her kids and many others who have been competing nearly their whole lives.
“We were actually planning on showing at the Missouri State Fair for the first time this year,” she said of the mid-August event. “If they end up having a virtual fair or Facebook live show, we’d do that but it’s not the same, especially since we’d talked about showing at the state fair for so long and never done it. This virus has just stopped us in our tracks.”
For Garrett Samek, the memories and friends he’s made at shows are irreplaceable. He said he’d hate to miss out on those this year.
“You see a lot of other people there,” he says. “Sometimes, our friends show cows with us. We go to a lot of places, and sometimes we go to new places.”
Toombs echoed Garrett Samek’s take.
“If the fair is canceled this year, I would be really sad because most years I’m there every night of the fair helping out and having fun,” she said. “It also shows me that this virus is really serious and badly affecting our country if it can cancel some of the things that mean the most to me and my family.”
For Dahlberg, the decision to cancel or postpone the fair is about making sure those important people and places are kept safe.
“We knew we would get people who were disappointed or upset,” he says. “But, we just wanted it to be as safe for everybody out there.”
