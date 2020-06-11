Drive in, lift up

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Missy Vestal is donning a safety harness as she gears up for the last night of First Baptist Bolivar’s vacation Bible school Friday, June 5.
Vestal, the church’s director of children’s ministry, says VBS often means staff and volunteers go above and beyond to entertain and teach biblical principles to the kids who attend.
But for Vestal, the harness, which will ensure her safety when a lift hoists her high above the church’s parking lot to lead worship services for families who have pulled in for FBC’s drive-in VBS, means going above is taken literally.
VBS typically takes place in person in and around the church’s campus, she says, But, it was retooled this year to account for social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is different for us, for sure,” Vestal says, “but we looked at it as an opportunity for outreach. We just wanted to reach out to the community and say, ‘Hey, we just want to bless you with this. We want to feed you and be hospitable to you, even though you’re not in our building.’ Sometimes people feel better about that, not having to come in the building.”
Filling a need
Every year, Vestal says, she and a team of planners start meeting in late January or early February to put together a slate of fun summer group events for VBS.
Held in the early summer, she says it fills an important role of enrichment and childcare for kids and families in the community.
“We average around 300 kids,” she says.
But this year, as the planning group hit its stride in mid-March, Vestal says they were also hit by news of the growing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county’s first positive case would be announced about two weeks later.
“There was a Friday night in March that all of us on our ministry team had to sit down and had to decide whether we were going to have church that Sunday,” she says. “We didn’t.”
With church services later moving online so that worshipers could stream them, Vestal says the group had to rely on lessons learned when holding VBS on mission trips to other countries.
“We did VBS in El Salvador one year,” she says. “You plan and plan and plan and adjust and adjust and adjust.”
One thing she says organizers knew they didn’t want to adjust was the timing. VBS typically corresponds with summer school to provide childcare, even busing students in after their summer classes.
“We do it strategically at that time, so that families who don’t go to church regularly are able to utilize it as childcare for their families,” she says. “But, in that vein we really try to bless them and give them God's word. Hopefully give them some truth that will resonate with them and their whole families.”
Over time, she says, that’s meant other churches have come to count on FBC to host its VBS first. When it came to deciding whether the event could be pushed back to allow more guidelines to be lifted, she says the planning team, which was meeting by video calls at the time, opted against it.
“We didn't want to change the date, because other churches are relying on us to do it at this time,” she says.
Other changes were made, she says, including shortening VBS to three days.
This year, families stayed in their vehicles with masked carhops passing out food and materials for crafts and activities while Vestal and other members of the church’s worship team led services.
“One of the things that we really wanted to do this year is to commemorate this experience,” she says. “It's been so bizarre for everyone. We bought these concrete pavers and acrylic paint, and our kids took them home and painted them. We’re going to glaze them and then pave our sidewalk all around our campus to commemorate this year we’re all going through.”
But there are hopefully other lasting effects of VBS 2020, she says.
Given the popularity of outdoor, drive-in services, Vestal says she could see the church trying them again.
“This year, I think it's maybe an outlet for people, and maybe a way to do something related to their faith with their community that they wouldn't be able to do otherwise,” she says. “I’m not sure what other churches are going to do. Maybe restrictions will let up by then, but right now this is an outlet for people. It's a connection for people with other people.”
