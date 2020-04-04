Duty still calls

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Their jobs are hard under the best of circumstances.
First responders — like firefighters, law enforcement officers and dispatchers — often handle situations others would rather avoid.
But, as the novel coronavirus threatens the health and safety of the community, and as many take steps to isolate themselves, local first responders continue to show up to work, daily facing an unseen enemy.
Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb says it’s a hard reality to face.
“I don’t think we could realistically ever be fully prepared for situations of this magnitude,” he says. “The level and rate of spread is something that hasn’t been seen in generations within the United States.”
Taking measures
As his department heads into cold and flu season each year, Webb says leaders remind officers “about keeping distance from others and hygiene.”
“This situation reinforces that training,” he says, “but on a much larger and more crucial scale.”
Bolivar City Fire’s Chief Brent Watkins says his team understands “there are risks with this job.”
It’s just unusual to face the type of risk COVID-19 presents.
“Yet this pandemic, due to transmission paths and limited testing, really makes it difficult to function as we want,” Watkins adds. “We have to really look at transmission and exposure issues, and ensure we plan for the fire department to continue to serve during this event.”
Exposure to the new coronavirus is especially troublesome for those responding to medical emergencies, which make up a large portion of the fire department’s calls for service.
Polk County Central Dispatch Director Sarah Newell and Watkins both say dispatchers have adjusted the steps they take when calls come in to help protect responders.
“There have been additional questions that have been added to the medical questions that we ask to include COVID-19 screening,” Newell says. “That information is then passed on to responders, so they can prepare for safety reasons.”
Watkins says if dispatch and responders are concerned about infection, “only one responder makes patient contact.”
He also says firefighters “maintain social distances, unless there are urgent medical needs.”
All Polk County fire departments — the majority of which rely on volunteers — are responding only “to high priority calls to limit exposure,” says Robert Dickson, Central Polk County Fire Protection District’s chief and the county’s emergency management director.
Watkins says this step limits the chances fire departments will have to eventually quarantine staff.
“All Polk County fire departments are limited on staff, and if any one of us would have firefighters quarantined, that would significantly hinder our capabilities during a fire,” he says.
Last month, both Bolivar PD and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced they would no longer respond to calls that are not life-threatening.
“In light of the pandemic, we are trying to resolve minor matters over the telephone rather than in person,” Webb says. “We will always respond to those calls that threaten the safety or life of our citizens as quickly as we can.”
Newell says the changes can be a lot to juggle for dispatchers.
“We have to stay vigilant with all the changes coming down across all disciplines — police, fire and medical,” Newell says. “It is no easy task, but we are all over it.”
The same vigilance applies before, during and after dispatchers come to work and first responders respond on scenes.
“We have locked dispatch to employees only and are doing temperature checks on all staff prior to entering,” Newell says. “We are a 24/7 operation and must keep our staff safe and healthy, so we can continue to serve this county.”
On scene, officers are taking simple steps, like speaking with people outdoors instead of in confined spaces and watching to see if someone is sick, in accordance with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Webb says.
Each officer also has hand sanitizer readily available and has been trained on handwashing techniques, he says.
Watkins says his department has set up a decontamination area for staff, “so if they come into contact with a possible patient, after the call they go to that location first, shower and change so to not possibly infect the station or other staff members.”
He says providing extra uniforms and taking extra steps to clean ensures firefighters don’t take the novel coronavirus home, as well.
Police officers are “disinfecting their equipment after each use, the beginning of their shift and at the end of their duty day,” Webb says.
Facing challenges
These precautions come with one limitation that’s common across the world — a lack of personal protective equipment.
“We have a very limited supply of masks and gowns and are awaiting further shipments from the state,” Watkins says.
Webb says his department is in a similar situation with “very limited personal protective equipment available.”
“And it is exceptionally difficult to find additional equipment in the market,” Webb says. “We are hopeful of receiving additional protective equipment through various state and federal agencies. However, we cannot say when that will be.”
He says for now, his team will use what they have on hand sparingly “to ensure that it is available when most needed.”
But staying safe requires more than physical preparedness, Webb says.
“Law enforcement work has always had a mental component to it,” he says. “We often must sacrifice our own personal safety for that of the community and citizens. Each officer finds his or her own way to prepare for the shift to come and process the shift that just ended.”
While the department always monitors and evaluates officers for signs of physical, moral and emotional fatigue, Webb says the current pandemic “magnifies that responsibility.”
It’s a responsibility Webb takes seriously, thanks in large part to the knowledge of what could happen if his department is hit by COVID-19.
“We have a very limited amount of law enforcement officers within the county to help preserve peace and order in all of our communities,” he says. “Even in ‘normal’ times, this can be a precarious balance. The loss of even just one officer makes balance harder to achieve.”
He says this balance is even more important to maintain with “heightened anxiety levels, the sense of uncertainty and even fear.”
“We strive to be examples of calm and reassurance to help alleviate the worries many of our neighbors have,” Webb says.
Watkins looks at the bigger picture. He says, like law enforcement, his firefighters are a piece in the “public safety wheel.”
“Each of us have a specific role to play, and during this crisis we must ensure someone is there to do each of our roles and jobs,” he says. “Unlike bigger cities, if one of our fire crews gets quarantined, we don’t have extra crews to cover. Then, trying to fill this void would strain those still working. We have to continue to have staff available to respond to fires, car wrecks and many other emergency calls.”
Fighting together
Unlike the typical short-lived emergencies, like fires and storms, Watkins says the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge because “this continues to have a significant time frame.”
That’s what makes the changes so important and why first responders are asking for the public’s patience, understanding, honesty and support.
Watkins says when calling 9-1-1 for a medical emergency, it’s important to be open and honest about symptoms.
“While the sore throat might not be that bad, it can be an indicator of an infection,” he says. “The more we know in advance, we can take the proper precautions to ensure our staff stays safe so they are available for the next call.”
Webb says dispatchers have protocols they must follow “in order to get the right resources to the right place.”
“The questions that they ask can make all the difference in sending out the right people for the job,” he adds.
He says if an issue isn’t an immediate threat, people should avoid dialing 9-1-1 and use the non-emergency line instead.
During this unprecedented time, Webb says it’s important to “look out for each other, remain calm and stay positive.”
“We will be a stronger community in the end if we keep building each other up and helping our neighbors,” he says.
