Edmond Lee Edwards passed away at his home in Purcell, Oklahoma, on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Edmond was born in Harrison, Arkansas, on Oct. 20, 1955, to Bennie Bruce Edwards and Ester Laverne VonUbe.
Edmond was raised in military school and served in the Army during Vietnam as a Green Beret.
He has a master’s degree in English, which he taught in college.
He had many careers in his life. He served as an ambulance driver, a deputy sheriff and a butcher. He was a taekwondo master.
He enjoyed visits from his grandchildren and great children. He also loved to tell stories, lot of stories.
He was survived by his wife, Ida Renee Edwards of the home, and two stepsons, Eddy Williamson and wife Tara Stover, and James Williamson and wife Mandy Stricklin, of Wanette. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Wilson-Little Funeral Home Chapel in Oklahoma. Burial followed at Lexington Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at wilsonlittle.com.
