Mrs. Effie “Nanie” Keith, age 96, of Bolivar passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Parkview Healthcare Facility, Bolivar.
She was born Aug. 4, 1923, in Vera Cruz, Missouri, to Kelly and Lula (Cameron) Medlock. She was united in marriage to J. Paul Keith on March 7, 1944, and to this union three daughters were born.
She was saved at an early age in Vera Cruz and is a member of Goodson Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 76 years, J. Paul Keith; a daughter, Suzi Johnson; two granddaughters, Stephanie Freeland and Jenni Johnson; three brothers, Felda and Tommy Medlock, and an infant brother; and sisters Nellie Shelton, Dorothy Maybee, Roxie Medlock and Melba Bolinger.
Effie is survived by two daughters, Jeannette (Bill) Freeman and Charlotte (Joe) Freeland; a son-in-law, David Johnson; six grandchildren, Jennifer (George) Hammons, Krista Gray, Jeremy Hegle, J.R. (Stacy) Freeland, Kelly (Casey) Freeland and Cody (John) Murphy; 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruby Matlock; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Pitts Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11 in the funeral home with Bros. Jackie Brakebill and Mike McCurry officiating. Burial will follow at Payne Cemetery, Polk.
The family requests memorials to Payne cemetery. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
