Election results: Robertson, Morrison win

Current Polk County Clerk Melinda Robertson is the winner of the Republican primary election for Polk County’s southern district commissioner, according to unofficial results from the Tuesday, Aug. 4, primary election.
Robertson defeated incumbent Rex Austin and challengers Jerry Ross, JR Fleeman and Jack Williams.
She will face Democrat Albert Skalicky, the only candidate from his party to file for the southern district, in the November general election.
Incumbent Danny Morrison defeated challenger Bobby McAntire by a landslide to serve another term as Polk County’s sheriff.
Other county primaries, including for northern district commissioner, went uncontested. Incumbent Kyle Legan will face Democrat Leonard D. Walburn in the November general election.
Assessor Rita Lemmon and public administrator Barbara Davolt were both unopposed for re-election in the primary, while Republican Kevin Nelson also faced no opponents in his bid to succeed Mike Shuler as county surveyor.
All three face no opponents in the November general election.
Below are the unofficial results from election night. For more information, including a breakdown of statewide races and ballot issues, read the Saturday, Aug. 8, issue of the Bolivar Herald-Free Press and check back to BolivarMoNews.com.
Southern district commissioner:
Rex Austin — 616
JR Fleeman — 415
Melinda Robertson — 719
Jerry Ross — 390
Jack Williams — 268
Sheriff:
Bobby McAntire — 707
Danny Morrison — 4,419
