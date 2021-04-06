Chris Warwick will serve another term as mayor of the City of Bolivar after winning re-election over challenger Amira Siddiq-Gerry in the Tuesday, April 6, municipal election.
The City of Fair Play, however, will see a new mayor sworn in after Larry Daniels defeated incumbent David Vincent.
Vincent wasn’t the only incumbent ousted by a challenger in Tuesday’s election, as Bolivar alderman Mike Ryan was defeated by Dusty Ross in the city’s Ward 2 race.
School boards
Fair Play R-2 (Vote for two)
Paula Bradford — 116
Caleb Whaley — 113
Kimberly Vincent — 42
Trampas Harman — 56
Humansville R-4 (Vote for two)
Debbie Johnson — 84
Bobby McAntire — 82
Ellie Biron — 38
Sarah Witham — 45
Marion C. Early R-5 (Vote for two)
Scott Grant — 137
Josh Reed — 105
Abbie Mabary — 156
Pleasant Hope R-6 (Vote for two)
Brandon Buckle — 73
Joshua Steele — 52
Tracy Polk — 78
Municipal
City of Bolivar
Mayor (Vote for one)
Amira Siddiq-Gerry — 138
Christopher D. Warwick — 550
Ward 1 Alderman (Vote for one)
Steve Skopec — 207
Ward 2 Alderman (Vote for one)
Mike Ryan — 102
Dusty Ross — 139
Ward 3 Alderman (Vote for one)
Thane Kifer — 88
Ward 4 Alderman (Vote for one)
Charles Keith — 105
City Collector (Vote for one)
Coyle Neal — 622
Question 1 (Mayoral term increase from 2 to 3 years)
Yes — 412
No — 279
Village of Aldrich
Board of trustees (Vote for three)
Charles Buckner Jr. — 5
Robert Hall — 6
Susan Buckner — 6
Question 1 (forgo annual elections if candidates equal positions)
Yes — 6
No — 0
City of Fair Play
Mayor (Vote for one)
Larry G. Daniels — 72
David G. Vincent — 26
Alderman At-Large (Vote for two)
Martha Marshall — 48
Vi Patterson — 56
Dewey M. Rumfelt — 46
Steven L. Bruce — 42
Village of Halfway
Board of trustees (Vote for three)
Phil Matchell — 5
Cary Peterson — 4
Matthew Hickman — 4
Question 1 (forgo annual elections if candidates equal positions)
Yes — 5
No — 0
City of Humansville
Alderman-North Ward (Vote for one)
David Winfrey — 23
Tracy Mason — 21
Alderman-North Ward (Vote for one)
Robert S. Wedge — 44
Alderman-South Ward (Vote for one)
Stacey Evering — 27
Question 1 (forgo annual elections if candidates equal positions)
Yes — 41
No — 37
City of Morrisville
For Mayor (Vote for one)
Dustin Kessler — 50
Write ins — 21
City Collector (Vote for one)
Kathy Painter — 72
Alderman At-Large (Vote for two)
Joshua Hook — 52
Scott Martinsen — 68
Alderman At-Large (Vote for one)
Jason Cory Sims — 67
Proposition 1 (Mayoral term increase to 4 years)
Yes — 50
No — 24
Proposition 2 (Alderman term increase to 4 years)
Yes — 52
No — 21
Proposition 3 (City collector term increase to 4 years)
Yes — 57
No — 16
Question 1 (forgo annual elections if candidates equal positions)
Yes — 47
No — 26
City of Pleasant Hope
Mayor (Vote for one)
Richard Harralson — 25
Alderman At-Large (Vote for two)
Shannon Brakebill — 22
Sandy Richardson — 21
Question 1 (forgo annual elections if candidates equal positions)
Yes — 21
No — 6
Other boards
E-911 Dispatch Board
Board member At-Large (Vote for one)
Steven Bruce — 1,482
Board member-Northern district (Vote for one)
Ronnie McNew — 371
Susan Sparks — 484
Board member-Southern district (Vote for one)
Rick Davis — 637
Humansville Special Road District
Proposition 1(Renewal of 35-cent tax rate on the hundred dollars valuation for 4 years)
Yes — 48
No — 59
Humansville Special Road District Commissioner (Vote for one)
William Zachary Butler — 89
Central Polk County Fire Protection District
Proposition 1 (Additional tax not to exceed 30 cents per one hundred dollars assessed valuation)
Yes — 97
No — 97
