Eric Jerome Cole Sr., age 71, of Bolivar passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in his home.
He was born June 5, 1949, in Norman, Oklahoma, to Orell Guy and Doris Maxine Williamson Cole.
He was an over-the-road truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pamela Sue Cole; a son, Kraig Allen Cole; two grandsons, Robert Lee Cole and Guy Eric Neil Cole; and three sisters, Penny, Nancy and Sharron.
Eric is survived by six children, Eric Cole Jr., Guy Cole, Mike Cole, Erica Lamke, Alex Cole and Sawnya Cole; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; adopted son, Randy Chilton; one sister, Debbie Cox; as well as many other relatives and friends.
According to Eric’s wishes, his body will be cremated. There will be a celebration of life gathering at a later date, with an inurnment at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Aldrich. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
