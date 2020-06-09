Erma Irene Rowley, 85, Halfway, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Colonial Springs Care Facility.
Children are Linda Richards, Chuck Rowley (deceased), April Weeks, Connie Rowley, Ralph Weeks and Shawn Rowley.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Butler Funeral Home with Pastor David Collum officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Hearts ministry at the United Methodist church in Bolivar.
A detailed obituary can be found at butlerfuneralhome.com.
