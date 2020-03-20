Ernest E. Pierce, 87, Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Ernest was born Dec. 23, 1932, in Bolivar.
He was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran.
He worked 31 years at Western Electric.
He was preceded in death by his son, Cary, and his wife, Betty.
He is survived by his daughter, Janolyn; sons Jeff and Rodney; daughter-in-law Robin; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Barren Creek Cemetery near Bolivar. Condolences may be expressed at porterfuneralhome.com. Arranged by Porter Funeral Homes and Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.