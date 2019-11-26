Evelyn “Carol” Sutherland, 79, of Lowell, Arkansas, passed away in her home with family by her side on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. In hospice care for four weeks prior to her death, Carol died peacefully in her sleep.
She leaves her daughter Sherrie Dixon and husband Frank and grandchildren Nicholas and Natalie; daughter Diane Caron and husband Mike and granddaughters Shaleh, Shyanne and Sheridan; daughter Karen Aspenson and husband Erik and grandchildren Dain, Emma, Finn and Beau; son Dain Sutherland and wife Erika and grandchildren Joseph and Hannah; and William Sutherland, former husband and good friend of Carol.
She was preceded in death by two older brothers and leaves behind a younger sister, Janice Sharp of Bolivar.
Carol was born in Van on Nov. 7, 1940, to the late Parker and Opal Boos Watson.
She graduated from Bolivar High School in 1958.
Carol was a loving wife and homemaker for the biggest part of her life, working tirelessly to make most of her children’s clothes, as well as her own. Renowned for her pies, she was a fantastic cook. She also crocheted countless afghans for newborn babies.
She became a Christian in early adulthood and was a lifelong church member, raising her children to be strong followers of Christ as well. Most recently, Carol was a member of Elmdale Baptist Church in Springdale, Arkansas.
In her later years, she was a caretaker for her mother for a period of time. She also was available to care for her grandchildren for extended periods, much to everyone’s delight. She loved to play games and never “let” anyone win, so her children and grandchildren have a strong, competitive spirit.
Her children wish to thank her sister, Aunt Janice, for moving in with her and being a wonderful caretaker and companion during her battle with cancer.
A memorial service was Saturday, Nov. 23, at Crossway Baptist Church in Springfield.
Online condolences may be left at siscofuneral.com.
