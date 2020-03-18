Feeling the impact

As updated information and guidelines continue to emerge regarding restricting gatherings, Polk County organizations and groups are issuing cancellations and altering schedules.
Below are changes — listed in alphabetical order by the event or organization — provided to the BH-FP by local groups and organizations, as of Monday, March 16.
Have a cancellation or schedule change? Send it to news@bolivarmonews.com.
• Aldrich UMC: Aldrich United Methodist Church’s monthly dinner, originally set for March 21, has been canceled.
• American Legion: The fish fry and karaoke night, set for March 20, has been canceled.
• Alteration women’s conference: The conference, originally set for March 27-28, has been canceled.
• B&B Theater, Bolivar: A news release on the B&B Theater in Bolivar Facebook page said the theater is enacting a 50-person maximum capacity rule at all facilities.
• Bolivar City Hall: The City of Bolivar has temporarily limited access to city hall.
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, city hall and the utility department are temporarily drive-thru access only. The building’s drive-thru is located on the south side of the building.
• Bolivar High School senior trip: According to a letter sent out to parents, the trip, originally set for March 22-28, has been canceled. The R-1 school board has agreed the district may “look into the possibility of a trip in May or June, provided the conditions for travel improve and enough students are interested in going.”
• Center for Global Connections: All trips during spring break have been canceled.
• CMH: Citizens Memorial Hospital has set the following visitor restrictions. No one under the age of 18, with the exception of those seeking medical care, will be permitted into CMH facilities. This includes the hospital and all clinics.
Only one visitor per patient per day will be allowed into the hospital. Exceptions may be made for those who are near end-of-life.
Access will be limited to two public entry points at the hospital — the main entrance for healthy patients and visitors and the ER entrance for those seeking emergency medical care. Pediatric Rehab, Cardiac Rehab and CMH Heart Institute patients should use their designated entrances only.
Anyone who is sick and is not seeking medical treatment should not visit the hospital or other CMH locations.
No visitors will be allowed to visit patients with suspected COVID-19.
• CMH Auxiliary: All volunteers have been suspended. Auxiliary fundraising events have will be rescheduled at a later date.
• CMH Baby Fair: The April event has been canceled.
• CMH Birth Place: Classes have been canceled.
• CMH cafeteria: The cafeteria is closed until further notice.
• CMH Lunch and Learn: The events have been canceled through at least May 10.
• CMH Senior Health Center: The center is closed until further notice.
• Country dances: The country dances at the Roy Blunt YMCA in Bolivar will be canceled until further notice.
• Girls Night In: The CMH event for tweens, planned for April, has been canceled.
• Gullahorn concert: The concert featuring Andy Gullahorn, contemporary Christian artist, originally planned for March 23, has been postponed indefinitely.
• Healthy Balance cooking classes: Classes are canceled through May 10.
∫• Heroes for Hospice: The 5K/10K run has been canceled.
• House of Hope and Knights of Columbus fish fry: The fish fry fundraiser originally set for Friday, March 20, has been canceled. A new date has yet to be determined.
• Missouri Democrats: The MDP mass meeting previously set for April 6 has been canceled. That meeting will now roll into the Congressional District Convention, which will be held May 30 at a location to be determined. The date of the state convention is to be determined but will be held in central Missouri. For current information and updates go to missouridemicrats.org/2020.
• NAMI family support group: The meeting, which was to be on March 26, has been canceled. The group typically meets fourth Thursday of each month. Future meetings are to be determined.
• NARFE meeting: The local National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter meeting set for Wednesday, April 1, at Smith’s Restaurant has been canceled.
• Outdoorsman’s swap meet: The meet set for Saturday, March 21, at The Complex in Bolivar has been canceled. It will hopefully be rescheduled later in the spring.
• Parkinson’s support group: Meetings are canceled until further notice. The group typically meets the third Tuesday of each month at Butterfield Residential Care Center.
• Polk County Library: The library will be closed through March 31. Overdue fines will be waived and all checkout periods will be extended through April 1. All pending holds will be frozen, so patrons will keep their places in line when the library reopens. Patrons will not be penalized on any returns or holds. Missouri Evergreen has suspended resource sharing with other libraries across the state until April 6. Hoopla and OverDrive digital download capabilities have been increased. The library also encourages the public to use other online resources, including ebooks, databases and other media services.
• Psalm 15 lecture: The lecture — originally set for March 25 with SBU alumnus Brian Peters, owner of Evergreen Heating and Cooling, as speaker — has been postponed indefinitely.
• Rotary: Meetings have been canceled until at least May 10. The club’s civic service banquet will also be rescheduled.
• Schools: See the story on Page 1A for school cancelations as of Monday, March 16.
• Sew N Sew: The quilt guild’s March 20 meeting has been canceled.
• SBU Chapel services: The March 23 event featuring Andy Gullahorn and the March 25 event with Heather Pruitt have been canceled.
• SBU Chorale concert at FBC-Bolivar: The concert, originally set for Tuesday, March 24, has been postponed indefinitely.
• SBU Community Concert Series: The Thursday, March 26, event featuring pianist Jonathan Sokasits at Meyer Recital Hall, Bolivar campus, has been postponed indefinitely.
• SBU’s Meyer Wellness and Sports Center: The center is closed until Monday, March 23. The Wellness Center is open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Fitness classes will not meet.
• Share Your Christmas fish fry: The event set for April 3 has been postponed until the fall.
• St. Alban’s Stitching Circle: Upcoming Thursday circle meetings have been cancelled, but the church hopes to reschedule later.
Jill Way contributed to this report.
