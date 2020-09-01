SFC Floyd Lee Ames, US Army Retired, died at his home in Humansville on June 25, 2020.
Floyd was born May 3, 1936, in Jefferson City to Chesley Ames and Minnie Williams Ames. Floyd was the oldest of their five children.
Floyd was preceded in death by both his parents; his three brothers, Lloyd, Chester and Wayne Ames; two wives, Trudy Hoenig and Dorothy Dodson; and his daughter Patricia.
Floyd is survived by Brenda Ames, Harry and Anna Holmes of the home; his sister Mary Lou; sons Klaus, Lonny, Christopher, Andrew and Timothy; daughters Linda, Rebecca, Anita, Belinda, Cheryl and Bethany; 31 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and a plethora of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Floyd was a career military man doing multiple tours in Vietnam and a Purple Heart recipient. Floyd loved his country and his family and enjoyed spending time with friends hunting, fishing and bowling. Floyd was a loving and giving man and will be missed by all who knew him. “We love you Floyd and you will live in our hearts forever.”
Memorial graveside services for Floyd will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Springfield National Cemetery, 1702 E. Seminole, Springfield, with full military honors. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
