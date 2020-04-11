All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Crosslines of Springfield is working with Sonrise Church in Pleasant Hope to host a mobile food distribution next week.
The distribution will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 13, at the former Moon Ridge Foods facility on Rt. H north of Pleasant Hope.
The free event coincides with the Pleasant Hope R-6 food distribution for students.
According to a post on the church’s Facebook page, the distribution will be a weekly event set to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
