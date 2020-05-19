Formula for help

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Amanda Smith said she knows it can be a tough time for new mothers right now.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crucial supplies are short in stock, and Smith, the director of Bolivar’s Alpha House, said baby formula is one of the most important.
It’s one of the services the pregnancy resource center has been able to offer to the community through donations, she said.
“We don’t specifically purchase formula but have had people donate unopened cans, and so we have offered that to the community during the COVID restrictions,” she said. “We still have various types of formula, but supply is limited and given as a first-come, first-serve basis.”
Bolivar’s Rob Ross told the BH-FP he’s heard similar stories.
Ross, who owns Peddler’s Post on the square, said the business provides free baby formula to anyone who asks.
Ross said he was inspired to begin stocking the product after someone tried to sell his store a video game system in exchange for money to buy baby formula. Ross said the individual’s child wouldn’t take the formula he could purchase through government benefits.
“I said, ‘Keep your Playstation,’” Ross recalled.
In the end, Ross said he gave the man the baby’s preferred formula, and the man donated his remaining unused product. That donation started a supply that hasn’t run out in 10 years.
“I think we’ve given out about 1,000 cans in 10 years,” Ross said.
Ross said he’s seen the product out of stock at times during the pandemic.
“This time is a lot worse for people who struggle,” he said. “We try to find ways to make things easier for people who struggle.”
Ross said the business offers the product freely year-round, but that when the pandemic began, he quit purchasing it to hopefully leave it on the shelves for mothers. He said he’s heard supplies are still low.
“Unfortunately, others didn’t share that same mentality,” he said. “We have plenty here and will give it away as long as we can.”
That’s also the situation Smith said Alpha House finds itself in.
“We have baby formula available as long as we have supply,” she said.
Where the organization typically provides the product only to clients, Smith said it’s opened that service to the community.
“Once we run out or it becomes more accessible at stores, we will limit supply to clients only,” she said.
To donate, call Alpha House at 777-2273 or visit it at 419 W. Broadway St.
