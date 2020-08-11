Frank “Eddie” Edward Tucker of Windsor, formerly of St. James, passed away Thursday Aug. 6, 2020, at the Windsor Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. He was 85 years of age.
He was born July 20, 1935, in St. James, the son of the late Frank Ivan and Pearl Edith Mitchell Tucker.
On Dec. 20, 1956, he was united in marriage to Kaloaha Donnell “Kitty” Meadows.
Mr. Tucker is survived by his beloved wife “Kitty” of 63 years; sons Clay Allen Tucker (Teena) of Mulvane, Kansas, and Lance Stuart Tucker (Sheila) of Warrensburg; and daughters Dale Nova Bigsby (Morgan) of Swanton, Virginia, Gail Coash (Ted Sr) of Bolivar, and Frankie Moffett (David) of Fair Play. He is further survived by 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jim Tucker (Chizuko), and one grandson, Brody Tucker.
Frank was born and grew up in St. James and entered the Air Force on Feb. 2, 1954, as an airplane mechanic and was soon moved to the position as a jet engine mechanic. He served four years in the United States Air Force and received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He loved the military and enjoyed talking about his service to his country.
After his military career, he and his wife, Kitty, drove a truck, traveling many states and enjoying the beautiful sites of the United States.
He loved his family and especially loved his grandchildren. Eddie had a great sense of humor. He always had a joke or a story to tell and made most situations comical. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Frank Edward “Eddie” Tucker will lie in state from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at the Jones Funeral Home in St. James.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Jones Funeral Home in St. James with Dale Snider and Josh Moffett officiating. Vocalists will sing “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” “In The Garden,” “Amazing Grace” and “I’ll Fly Away.” Pianist Debra Taber will play for the service. Pallbearers will be Cody Moffett, Josh Moffett, Gary Tucker, Cory Coash, Teddy Coash and Cayl Tucker. Burial with full military honors will be at the family plot at Adams Cemetery. Funeral escort will be provided by the South Central Patriot Guard Riders.
Cards of condolences may be entered at the funeral home website at jonesfunerals.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Jones Funeral Home in St. James.
