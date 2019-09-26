Bolivar High School's Friday, Sept. 27, football game against Kansas City Center High School has been moved up to 2 p.m. Friday to avoid expected severe weather.
The game had originally been scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. It will still be played in Kansas City.
Both teams enter the contest 4-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.