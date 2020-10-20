Gregory B. Thacker of Pittsburg went to be with his Lord on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Greg was born in St. Joseph on Oct. 12, 1946. His parents were Lewis Bernard Thacker and Lorraine Loe Thacker.
Greg graduated from Gower High School in May 1964. Shortly thereafter, he joined the U.S. Navy and was deployed to Vietnam, where he served as a gunman on a swift boat.
Greg has two sisters, Mary Boulay of Cedaredge, Colorado, and Debbie Pickens of Crescent, Oklahoma; one brother, Ed Thacker of Kansas City; and one deceased sister, Wanda Shockley of Orrick. Greg has one daughter, Leslie Gossett, of Madison, Alabama, one stepson, Derek Fisher of Kansas City, and one granddaughter, Grace, of Kansas City. He was blessed with many nieces and nephews.
Greg was married to Glenna Thacker on April 24, 2004. They retired shortly thereafter and moved from Grain Valley to Elkins, Arkansas, for four years, before moving back to Missouri.
Greg began doing woodworking upon his retirement and made some beautiful furniture. He started wood turning and made hundreds of bowls, all were original designs and put smiles on many faces.
Greg loved singing and joined the group Hickory County Men of Note, who performed all over Hickory County and other nearby counties.
Greg was a strong Christian man who loved to share the word of God and felt blessed by being a member of Galmey Community Bible Church.
Services will be outside at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Galmey Community Bible Church. Pastor Bob Townsend will lead the celebration.
Cremation was handled by Butler Funeral Home of Bolivar.
