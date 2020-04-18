Growing need

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Since Bolivar’s Community Outreach Ministries opened its drive-thru food pantry near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 43 new families have requested assistance.
At a time when Missouri’s unemployment claims soared from 2,702 claims the last week of February to 104,230 the last week of March, due in part to the difficult economic conditions brought by the virus, COM Executive Director Micah Titterington said more people may now take advantage of pantry.
“We’re still wanting to see the overall numbers as compared with last year, but we know we have quite a few new families,” he said. “Quite a few identified the virus as the reason for why they’re now in need.”
The organization’s distribution days and times — from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays and Saturdays — are unchanged, Titterington said.
“We definitely want to make sure people are aware we’re open and that the drive-thru is the same times,” he said.
Titterington said the organization opened the pantry to drive-thru service to comply with state and local guidelines about group sizes, including Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order, and to limit exposure to the virus.
“Any given distribution day, between 30 and 60 families come through our building,” Titterington previously told the BH-FP. “Normally, they’d all gather in the lobby. We knew we needed to change that up. But, at the same time, we don’t want to shut down the pantry.”
The virus has meant the temporary closing of the organization’s Golden Rule Thrift store, Titterington said.
The thrift store supplies about a third of the organization’s annual budget, meaning that COM could experience a financial gap, just when the community’s need is at its greatest.
“Anyone who is able to give donations, we’d certainly be able to use them,” he said.
Titterington said COM has launched an online store, available at goldenrulethrift.com, to keep up with the community's needs.
A tab on COM’s website, bolivarcom.org, gives visitors the option to donate. The organization is currently not short on volunteers, he said.
COM employees who previously worked in the thrift store have been kept on staff and will now work in the food pantry, which has split its employees into two separate shifts, Titterington said.
“Half do pre-bagging and half do the actual distribution,” he said. “We did it that way so that if one of us, by chance, is exposed to the virus, we don’t all have to go into quarantine and we can keep the pantry open as long as possible.”
Titterington said the state has also relaxed requirements around who can receive food assistance, meaning any individual who has lost their job, even temporarily, can still receive assistance from the food pantry, even if a spouse or other member of the household has some income.
Visitors to the food pantry are asked to line up in their vehicles in COM’s parking lot at 320 S. Market Ave. in Bolivar. The organization has asked visitors not to arrive early.
Visitors will need to bring photo IDs for adults in the household and social security cards for everyone, plus proof of their address, including a utility bill or other documents.
Titterington said visitors should also bring proof of income or self-declare unemployment status.
