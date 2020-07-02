Harold Reese, 80, of Bolivar passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at the State Veterans Home, Cape Girardeau.
He was born Feb. 9, 1940, in Beeville, Texas, to Marion and Alma Amanda Berthold Reese.
He was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran, retiring in 1987.
He was united in marriage to Darlene Mayo, and to this union three children were born.
He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church, Bolivar.
Harold served his country, his Lord, and provided for his family, as they never went without. He tried to never miss a ballgame with his children. He took his grandchildren fishing. He loved westerns and reading. He was old school, tough as nails, but had a heart soft as butter. “He was the best husband and father that Darlene could have ever asked for!”
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Richard Reese, and a half-brother and sister, Sam and Melba.
Harold is survived by his wife of 57 years, Darlene, of the home; three children, David Reese and wife Cindy, Darrell Reese and wife Angela all of Enid, Oklahoma, and Cindy Williams and Matthew of Lake Jackson, Texas; seven grandchildren, Robert, Rachel, Austin, Casey, Amanda, Bella and Jaxon; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother Walter Reese and wife Eve of Florida, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the Heritage Baptist Church, Bolivar, with Pastor Gary Walton officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Baptist Church, Bolivar. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar.
