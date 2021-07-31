Health center announces new deaths

This week, the Polk County Health Center released details on the deaths of three more county residents due to COVID-19.
The center announced two deaths in a social media post on Wednesday, July 28, and one on Thursday, July 29. The new deaths bring the county’s death toll to 48 people as of press time Friday.
“The deaths reported yesterday and today occurred earlier in July,” the post on Thursday stated. “One of the 48 deaths we have reported to date was vaccinated.”
In a comment on the post, the health center said all of the recent deaths had underlying health conditions.
The center noted there is a delay in reporting results due to the staff’s “commitment to accurate information,” the Thursday post stated.
“We do not report a COVID-19 death until we receive a death summary confirming COVID-19 as the cause,” the post stated. “We apologize for the lag in reporting, however, when we report information we know it is accurate.”
The Polk County Health Center reported 4.408 total cases Friday, July 30, bringing the county’s total active cases to 142. Currently, 332 Polk County residents are quarantined.
This week alone, the county added a total of 148 new cases of COVID-19 from Monday to Friday, per the health center statistics. Last week, the county’s caseload increased by 91 cases.
On Friday, Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar reported 13 COVID-19 inpatients. Last Friday, July 23, the hospital reported 17 inpatients due to the virus.
As of Friday, Polk County’s vaccination rate remains at 28.5% for those fully vaccinated, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard reports 34.3% have initiated vaccination.
Statewide, 41.2% of Missourians are fully vaccinated as of Friday, per the dashboard.
Those rates are in contrast to the 49.4% of Americans reported as fully vaccinated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as of Friday.
