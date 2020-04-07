All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
The Polk County Health Center has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 in Polk County.
According to a Tuesday, April 7, news release, the case is travel related.
“The patient, a Polk County resident, has been at home in isolation and monitoring symptoms since being tested, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the release said.
The release said there were no contacts made during the illness “due to the proactive steps this patient took once being tested.”
“This patient followed the instructions to stay at home and limited contact with others,” Michelle Morris, Polk County Health Center Administrator, said in the release. “The patient did exactly what was asked to prevent the spread of the virus in our community.”
To protect the patient’s right to privacy, the center said it will not release identifying information.
