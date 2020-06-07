All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
The Polk County Health Center has confirmed the county's fourth positive case of COVID-19 on Sunday, June 7, noting the person had two instances of public exposure.
The patient, a Polk County resident, is currently at home in isolation, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release said.
“During the PCHC investigation of our fourth case, it has been determined that public notification of the activities around this case is warranted,” the release said.
The person visited Bolivar’s Walmart on South Springfield Avenue between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.
“The case was not symptomatic and was not masked at the time,” the release said.
Then, the person was in the Kum & Go gas station on South Springfield Avenue near Walmart between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, June 5.
The release said the person “was symptomatic and was not masked” at that time.
“Anyone who was at the above locations at the time of potential exposure is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms,” the release said.
The release said there is no need for people to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
Those who had direct contact with the person while infectious have been contacted by the health center, the release said. They will “be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms by the Polk County Health Center epidemiology team.”
The case person contracted COVID-19 from domestic travel, the release said.
A previous fourth case included on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services dashboard last week was a reporting error, Carol Bookhout with the health center told the BH-FP.
According to the release, symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
“If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention,” the release said. “COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.”
The release said Citizens Memorial Hospital is offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19 with a CMH doctor’s order.
Patients with COVID-19 symptoms should complete a CMH virtual visit or call a CMH clinic for screening to obtain the order. More information is available at citizensmemorial.com.
