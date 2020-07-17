*Editor's note: This article was updated at around 8:45 p.m. Friday, July 17, with additional information from Citizens Memorial Hospital.
At around 9 p.m., the article was also updated to remove a public exposure the health center retracted.
The Polk County Health Center announced 16 more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and multiple public exposures Friday evening, July 17.
Total cases increased from 90 to 106. While one new case was tied to direct contact with another positive case, the remaining 15 resulted from community spread, according to the health center’s website.
The health center released the following instances of public exposure:
July 8 — Dollar General, West Broadway Street, 5:15 p.m. (infectious, asymptomatic, no mask)
July 8 — Southside Missionary Baptist Church, 7 to 8 p.m. (infectious, asymptomatic, no mask)
July 11 — El Rodeo, 2 to 3 p.m. (infectious, asymptomatic, no mask)
July 12 — Rock Prairie Missionary Baptist Church, 1:30-4 p.m. (infectious, asymptomatic, no mask)
July 14 — Walmart, 9 to 9:30 a.m. (infectious, symptomatic, no mask)
July 14 — Subway, 2 to 2:30 p.m. (infectious, asymptomatic, no mask)
July 15 — Next Stop, Pleasant Hope, 3 to 3:30 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, no mask)
For more information, visit the Polk County Health Center’s website at polkcountyhealthcenter.org.
CMH Senior Health Center employee tests positive
A Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation Senior Health Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a CMH news release, the senior health center is a free workout facility for individuals age 55 and older located in Bolivar. It is owned and operated by CMH Foundation.
The center has not been open since Thursday, July 9, and will remain closed until further notice.
The release said the center has used safety procedures, including "requiring staff and participants to wear face coverings, daily screening and temperature checks for all staff and participants, social distancing in exercise classes and when using exercise equipment and no more than 10 participants were allowed in the center at one time and permitted by appointment only."
Center staff also provided extra cleaning and disinfection of equipment between each use, the release said.
The employee was masked and did not have symptoms or a fever while working Tuesday through Thursday, July 7, 8 and 9, the release said. The person developed mild symptoms and a fever the evening of Thursday, July 9.
The employee was tested for COVID-19 Friday, July 10, and received a negative result Monday, July 13, the release said. The employee continued to feel unwell and tested for COVID-19 again Wednesday, July 15, and received a positive result the next day.
"The employee has not worked since July 9 and has been at home in quarantine," the release said. "The individual is being monitored by the Polk County Health Center."
The release said CMH Foundation administration and CMH Senior Health Center staff are working closely with the health center.
"If you have not been contacted by the Polk County Health Center or CMH Senior Health Center, you are not at risk," the release said.
"The Senior Health Center staff and participants have been diligent in maintaining a safe environment through masking, disinfecting, hand hygiene and social distancing," Beverly Derrickson, CMH Foundation chief operating officer, said in the release. "These efforts keep our employees, participants and community safe. We look forward to seeing our participants again soon."
Citizens Memorial Hospital and CMH Foundation encourage safe behaviors and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, including face coverings, hand hygiene, social distancing, limiting travel and staying home when sick.
