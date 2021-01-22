Hilda Jean Buckles, 71, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, with her family by her side at Cox South Hospital, Springfield.
Hilda was born Feb. 12, 1949, in Saint Joseph to Marjorie and Gene Field. As a young girl, Hilda and her family lived for a time in Arizona before returning to Missouri to settle in Mound City, where she met her husband of 53 years, Clyde “Buddy” Buckles.
Hilda graduated from Mound City High School in 1967. She received her Bachelor of Science in technology and Associate Degree in nursing from Missouri Western State College in 1975 and went on to receive her master’s in psychology. She continued her education at University of Missouri, Kansas City, where she received her post-master certification as both a family and psychiatric nurse practitioner. She touched countless lives during her years as a nurse, nursing instructor and finally a nurse practitioner.
Hilda’s crowning achievement was the family she built with Buddy. She is survived by her husband, Buddy; her daughters and their spouses, Christina and Michael Lamb and Heidi and Chris Dunavant; grandchildren and spouses Kristen and Chris Helmin, Marissa Gonzalez, Kendall Dunavant, Autumn Dunavant, Dillon Lamb and Amanda Buxbaum (fiancee), Sean Lamb, Genna Dunavant, Michael Lamb II and Brandon Lamb; and great-grandchildren Chloe Gonzalez, Emily Helmin and Amelia Helmin. She passed along, with various successes, her love of gardening, cooking and reading.
She is also survived by her brother, Bill Field; nephews Kyle, Sarron, Simon and Brendan; and great-nephews Parker and Oliver.
Hilda was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Field Messmer, as well as her parents, Marjorie and Gene Field.
At this time, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to House of Hope, Bolivar, or the American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.