Increasing ‘vaccine confidence’

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the world, one local health care organization is sharing information to address vaccine hesitancy.
Citizens Memorial Hospital recently launched a public service campaign on social media in which local physicians answer questions and talk about the COVID-19 vaccine. The short videos can be found on CMH’s Facebook page or on Youtube under “CMH COVID Vaccine Confidence.”
Following are the transcripts for the videos as provided by CMH to the BH-FP.
Kristina Kaufmann, D.O.
Link to video: youtu.be/Jg3gDKuYu4I
Hi, I’m Dr. Kristina Kaufmann. I’m a family physician at Dallas County Family Medical Center in Buffalo, Missouri. I’ve practiced here for the past 13 years.
I am a healthy 40 year old. Does that mean I need the vaccine? Absolutely.
One, the new Delta variant right now spreads very quickly and people are getting much sicker now than they were getting last year.
Is it safe? Yes. Are there side effects from it? There is with every vaccine that we get. But really what that means is the vaccine is doing what it’s supposed to. It’s starting to create antibodies so your body can fight off the disease and even prevent you from getting it.
What we’re seeing right now is nine out of 10 people who get the vaccine are protected. Which is great. We don’t see data like that with the flu vaccine, and we recommend that every year.
So is there a chance that you could still spread the virus after you’ve been vaccinated? Yes. The chance is low because what we’re seeing is a really small percentage of people who can still get COVID-19 after they’ve been vaccinated.
I have two children who are not old enough to get the vaccine. I want to make sure as many people that are around my two children are vaccinated because then that protects them.
I feel the same way about my patients. My patients are like extensions of my family. I want them protected just as much as I want my babies protected.
Shannon Calvert, M.D.
Link to video: youtu.be/f6nwVuy7nGI
Hi, my name is Shannon Calvert, and I’m a pediatrician at Citizens Memorial Hospital.
The first is what kind of side effects can we expect? So with the COVID vaccine, we see typical cold-like illness, and I always tell parents if you do experience side effects that’s great. That’s your body creating an immune response, and that’s super good.
The second is fertility. A lot of mothers and fathers worry about their adolescents being able to have children in the future. We haven’t seen any studies come out that have supported any issues with fertility, and we certainly haven’t seen that in practice.
The third is cardiac complications. We have seen cardiac complications, so inflammation of the heart, infection of the heart, with COVID vaccine. These complications are transient so they only last a short amount of time.
Hospitalizations, we are in and out of the hospital with the vaccination complications. However, with cardiac complications, with active infection, these are looking like they’re more long term, but more likely with the active infection than with vaccination.
So Stephens Pharmacy, any local pharmacy is giving vaccinations. Call ahead to make sure they have the brand of vaccine that your child can get for 12 and above.
Right now, Pfizer is the only approved vaccine for 12 and above. And our pediatric clinic will be giving vaccines this week.
Michael Loggan, M.D.
Link to video: youtu.be/J7Nebcd2CVI
Hello, I’m Dr. Michael Loggan. I’m a specialist in pulmonary and critical care. My biggest concern right now, in this area, is the Delta variant. I think you’ve all heard about it. It is extremely more contagious, and it is devastating, but primarily devastating to those unvaccinated.
We have had a few vaccinated patients who have developed the disease, generally a very mild form; rarely hospitalized, occasionally. But, the most serious ones are the ones that are unvaccinated and wind up in the hospital. They’ve not done very well.
I hope you all know that we are not politicians. We are not the president or the governor. We are your doctors. If you can’t trust anybody else please trust your doctors. Talk to your doctors. Over 95% of doctors in this country have received the COVID vaccine.
Please consider this. You can get the vaccine through your primary doctor. You can get it at Stephens Pharmacy or really just about any pharmacy. It’s available everywhere. Reach out to the hospital. Reach out to your primary care doctor, and we can be sure and set up and you can get your vaccine.
Shelly Meents, M.D.
Version 1
Link to video: youtu.be/wkgAD00JfdA
Hi, I’m Dr. Shelly Meents. I’m an OB/GYN at CMH OB/GYN Clinic. I’ve been an OB/GYN for 25 years, and I’ve been at CMH in Bolivar for 16 years.
I’ve heard lots of theories and false information that’s out in the community as to why patients think they should not get vaccinated or why they’re hesitant to get vaccinated. So I just want to answer what I hear commonly from my patients.
I hear, “Oh, it may cause infertility.” This is false. If you don’t believe me, there are references that I can give you from infertility doctors. People are studying this. It has not been shown to cause infertility.
We’ve been giving the vaccine to pregnant patients for over a year, and they are not having higher rates of infertility compared to the patients who’ve had COVID or compared to patients who are not vaccinated and who have never had COVID.
It does not cause miscarriages, or birth defects, or babies to be still born. Unfortunately, you’re going to hear people on social media say, “Oh, I got a vaccine and then I had a miscarriage,” but unfortunately miscarriages are common; 20% of all pregnancies end in miscarriage, and occasionally that’s going to happen after any sort of event. But there’s no statistical evidence that the vaccine itself caused the miscarriage.
We have COVID vaccines in our clinic, as well as all of the CMH clinics. You can also get it at Stephens Pharmacy and the Polk County Health Department. And so, it is widely available in our community. Contact your doctor if you want to get a vaccination today.
Version 2
Link to video: youtu.be/N2m5mMzA3Y8
Hi, I’m Dr. Shelly Meents. I’m an OB/GYN at CMH OB/GYN Clinic. I’ve been an OB/GYN for 25 years, and I’ve been at CMH in Bolivar for 16 years.
I also hear a lot of patients who will say, “Well, I’ve heard it causes infertility.” I’ve read all of the research. I’ve looked at why people think that’s the case. It is not true. That is false information. It does not attack the placenta, and it does not prevent pregnancies from implanting in the uterus. So, if you get vaccinated, it is not going to cause infertility in the future.
If it was not safe, I would not recommend it for my patients. I recommend patients who are considering pregnancy to get vaccinated prior to pregnancy so that they don’t have any worries of getting COVID while they’re becoming pregnant or after (the) birth of their child.
You should listen to the people that you know and trust to take care of you. I think doctors are going to give you their best advice.
I’ve been reading information about COVID and COVID vaccines almost on a daily basis since this started. And most doctors are doing that very thing. They can give you the information that they have learned firsthand to tell you exactly what their opinion is about vaccinations.
We have COVID vaccines in our clinic, as well as all of the CMH clinics. You can also get it at Stephens Pharmacy and the Polk County Health Department. And so, it is widely available in our community. Contact your doctor if you want to get a vaccination today.
John Best, M.D.
Version 1
Link to video: youtu.be/ZltwK50tnfM
I hear all the time, “I’m sick already, I have a heart condition. I don’t want another heart condition.”
As you know, 296 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered.
If you look over the last two months, there have been 323 patients who had the diagnosis of myocarditis or pericarditis.
The inclusion criteria is very, very liberal. Only 309 patients out of the millions that received the vaccine were hospitalized, generally for two to three days, and 95% were discharged and none had died.
The important takeaway from this is the vaccine does not cause you to die from heart disease. If our area would increase our vaccination rate from 35 to 75%, we would see a significant drop in the next month in hospitalizations and death rates from COVID.
Give it a kind thought. We’re all in this together. Thank you for your time and consideration.
Version 3
Link to video: youtu.be/wQrgmPcdTB8
Hi, I’m John Best, cardiologist here at Citizens Memorial Hospital. The CDC continues to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone over the age of 12 given the very high risk of COVID illness.
I’ve seen it in my own life. I’ve seen it in my own practice, and that is why I am coming here to talk to you. Yes the FDA only gave emergency authorization for the vaccine, but in reality over 290 million people have received the vaccine. When we do clinical trials on medicines, we only do 2,500 to 5,000 people.
Why was this drug or this vaccine rolled out as an emergency? Because we had an epidemic. This is not being pushed by the government.
It’s being pushed by the doctors. Take that in consideration. Take into consideration that by taking the vaccine you may protect the spread to your loved ones.
Give it a kind thought. We’re all in this together. Thank you for your time and consideration.
Christina Capps, M.D.
Link to video: youtu.be/93p-UdXw5yU
I’m Dr. Christina Capps. I’m a geriatrician here at CMH. So the original COVID-19 virus that we had back at the beginning of the pandemic is called COVID Alpha. COVID Alpha would be spread, so if I were unvaccinated and in a room full of 10 people, one or two of them were likely to get the virus from me.
However, with this new Delta variant, we’re finding that if I’m unvaccinated in a room full of 10 people and I am not masked and nobody around me is masked that somewhere between five and eight of those people are going to contract the virus.
And so the question is, what can you do about that? Obviously, doing our masking and masking when you are in public and around other people is important. So, someone who is unvaccinated is much more likely to be able to spread it to multiple people than someone who is fully vaccinated.
And then, if you are fully vaccinated, the lowest risk of transmissibility is between a person who happens to have it who is vaccinated and someone who is unvaccinated.
The biggest reason for vaccination, as far as transmissibility is concerned, is it’s the only way we’re going to stop the spread of it. Otherwise it’s just going to keep passing from person to person in the community.
If you are interested in getting your vaccination, you should contact your primary care physician. I know that they are making appointments to get people their shots, and also Stephens Pharmacy has the shots available, and you can go there to get your vaccination.
Please, please, please get your shot. We don’t want anybody in our community to be suffering with this illness and we care about each and every one of you.
