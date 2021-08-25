Increasing ‘vaccine confidence’

FDA gives official nod

On Monday, Aug. 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration officially approved the first COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the FDA website, the organization gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine will now be marketed as Comirnaty and used for the prevention of COVID-19 disease for individuals 16 and older.

The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization for those ages 12 to 15 and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals, per the website.

“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D., said per the website. “While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.”

Woodcock said the FDA’s official approval helps “instill additional confidence to get vaccinated.” She said the milestone puts the nation “one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”

Find more information online at FDA.org.