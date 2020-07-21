Jack “Mugwart, Dancing Jack” Wolfinbarger, 78, passed peacefully in his home on Friday, July 17, 2020, after a battle with emphysema.
After finishing school in the Kansas City area, he served our country in the U.S. Navy, and later had a career at Lake City.
Jack was known by many, whether that be for his dancing skills, musical abilities or medical “advice.” He was a wild spirit with stories one can only hope to accomplish in life.
He is survived by nephew David Wolfinbarger and great-niece Alexis Wolfinbarger.
He was preceded in death by parents Leona and Henry Howard and brother Don Wolfinbarger. Jack will be buried next to loved ones at Howard Cemetery in Goodman on Monday, July 27.
In lieu of flowers, listen to “Jackson Crap,” an original song recorded by Jack (via Google).
