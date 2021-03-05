Jacob Emery Buckner, age 21, of Fair Play passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, as a result of an auto accident.
He was born June 29, 1999, in Springfield to David Emery and Naomi Malita Davis Buckner.
He graduated from Fair Play High School in the class of 2018 and currently worked for Kraft Foods in Springfield.
Jacob was a kindhearted “gentle-giant” who loved the outdoors and his family. He was always willing to help when needed but never wanted to be the center of attention. He enjoyed being in the woods hunting with both bow and rifle. He loved his truck that he had since he was 16. He liked hanging out with his brother, Travis, and Jessa, his girlfriend. He found enjoyment in doing things for others, such as providing a newly cut load of wood for his parents this last week.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Bobby Buckner.
Jacob is survived by his parents, David and Naomi Buckner, and his brother, Travis Buckner, all of the home; paternal grandmother and stepgrandfather, Diana and Len Sievers of Fair Play; maternal grandparents, Don “Corky” Davis and wife Sondra of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Debra Bernet of Springfield; paternal great-grandfather Herb Buckner of Weaubleau; maternal great-grandfather Don Davis and wife Nobel of Santa Fe, New Mexico; his girlfriend, Jessa Fuller of Halfway; as well as numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Harvest Assembly of God Church, Fair Play. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Harvest Assembly of God Church, Fair Play, with Pastor Ethan Grotheer officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery on Hwy. 54, Weaubleau. Memorial contributions may be made to Alpha House, Bolivar. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
