Jake Dale Johnston, 13, of Nixa, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. He was born on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2007, in Springfield to Amy Dawn Blair and Jeremiah Dale Johnston.
Jake was a people pleaser and always had a smile for you. He was undisappointable, selfless and forever the jokester. Jake had an incredible work ethic and was a morning person. He was a natural entertainer and was a member of the Nixa Jr. High School Theater and Men’s Choir. Jake loved his dogs, ‘80s music, wrestling, baseball, fishing and lobster (when he could get it). He was not a fan of golf, but if it made you smile, he was all in.
He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents Harold and Billie Johnston, paternal great-grandmother Kathy Hudson, maternal great-grandparents Darcus Blair, Robert “Bob” Crowell, Max “Pops” Miles, maternal grandfather Jerry Blair and one great-uncle Larry Johnston.
Jake is survived by his two dogs, Junior and Auggie, his parents Amy and Jeremiah, his stepmother Laura, his sister Jordan Johnston, stepbrother Carter Beaty, grandparents Marty and Melanie Welsh, Connie Johnston and Rick Austin, Jack and Paula Johnston, great-grandmothers Nancy Crowell and Ann Miles, great-grandparents Jerry and Vicki Carson, an uncle Jaime Blair and an aunt Kristin Blair, plus numerous cousins, friends and family.
Jake was an eye and tissue donor, helping save the lives of others. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Mid-America Transplant at midamericatransplant.org.
Services were held Saturday, Dec. 19, at Klinger-Cope with burial at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens, Springfield.
